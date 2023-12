Epenesa (ribs) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The 25-year-old defensive end seems to be trending in the right direction to play Sunday, as he's gone from logging a limited practice session both Wednesday and Thursday to a full workload Friday. Epenesa has missed each of the Bills' last two games, and if he's unable to suit up once again in Week 17, Kingsley Jonathan could see increased work as rotational defensive lineman.