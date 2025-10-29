Epenesa made four tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, plus one pass defensed, an interception, during Buffalo's blowout win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Epenesa has now racked up 15 tackles (10 solo), including 2.5 sacks, two passes defensed, including one interception, and one fumble recovery across seven regular-season appearances. He'll have a more difficult time bringing down the opposing quarterback against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' reliable O-line in Week 9, though that could change if standout guard Trey Smith (back) is unable to suit up for Kansas City.