Epenesa (illness) was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jets.

Epenesa popped up as a non-participant on Thursday's injury report due to an illness, but he appears to have already recovered from his ailment. A rotational defensive end, Epenesa could stand to handle an increased workload versus New York if Joey Bosa (hamstring), who is officially listed as questionable, doesn't play in Week 18.