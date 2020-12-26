site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' A.J. Epenesa: Ready for Week 15
Epenesa (head) practiced fully again Saturday and does not have an injury designation for Monday's game at New England.
This is no surprise for the Iowa rookie, who avoided a concussion following a hit last Saturday against the Broncos. He'll resume his depth role on the defensive line against the Patriots.
