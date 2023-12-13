Epenesa (ribs) should still be considered week-to-week, according to head coach Sean McDermott, and the Bills are still gathering information Wednesday as to whether a stint on injured reserve is an option, Jon Scott of Spectrum News 1 reports.

Epenesa suffered the injury in Sunday's game against the Chiefs and appears to potentially be looking at a multi-week absence, considering IR may be an option for the 25-year-old. Any potential absence for him would be a blow to the depth of Buffalo's defensive line and ultimately lead to increased snaps for any of Leonard Floyd, Shaq Lawson or Kingsley Jonathan.