Epenesa (concussion) won't play Sunday against the Dolphins, head coach Sean McDermott revealed Friday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Epenesa hasn't participated in practice throughout the week and will endure his first absence of the season Sunday. The rotational pass rusher has 2.5 sacks this season. Epenesa will need to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol to have a chance to play in Week 11 against the Buccaneers.