Epenesa logged four solo tackles, including 1.0 sacks, during Sunday's 40-14 win over the Jets.

Epenesa logged his sixth sack of the season Sunday when he took down Aaron Rodgers in the end zone for a safety to extend the Bills' lead to nine points late in the second quarter. Epenesa is now up to 6.0 sacks through 16 regular-season games, and he's half a sack shy from tying a career best that he set in each of the last two seasons. However, with the Bills locked into the No. 2 seed of the AFC heading into the postseason, Epenesa may see little work in the regular-season finale against the Patriots next Sunday.