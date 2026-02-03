Epenesa tallied 32 total tackles (17 solo), including 2.5 sacks, and four passes defensed, including two interceptions, over 16 regular-season games in 2025.

The Iowa product saw declines in several statistical categories compared to last season, recording fewer total tackles (39 to 32), sacks (6.0 to 2.5) and forced fumbles (two to zero) while playing significantly less defensive snaps (583 to 434). Despite the reduced workload, he remained an effective rotational edge defender and tied his career high in interceptions. Set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason, Epenesa will likely explore other opportunities after his role dimished in 2025. He could draw interest from teams in need of a starting-caliber edge rusher ahead of the 2026 season.