Epenesa and the Bills agreed on a two-year contract worth up to $20 million Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Epenesa will remain in Buffalo after having his most productive season since the team drafted him in 2020, recording 20 tackles, including 6.5 sacks, while also intercepting two passes and forcing a fumble over 15 games. He'll likely operate as the team's primary reserve option at defensive end behind Greg Rousseau and Shaq Lawson in 2024.