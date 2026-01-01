Epenesa (illness) did not practice Thursday.

Epenesa popped up on Thursday's injury report due to an illness and wasn't able to practice. His practice participation during Friday's session should shed light on his chances of playing in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jets. He's worked in a rotational role at defensive end this season, so Javon Solomon would absorb more snaps on defense in the event that Epenesa doesn't play Week 18.