site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bills-a-j-epenesa-will-play-sunday-night | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bills' A.J. Epenesa: Will play Sunday night
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Epenesa (foot) is active for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs.
Epenesa put in some limited practices towards the end of the week and is able to give it a go. He'll rotate in at defensive end.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read