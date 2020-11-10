Klein recorded five tackles, 2.0 sacks, one pass defensed, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble during Sunday's win over Seattle.
Klein was given his second largest share of playing time all season (95 percent of defensive snaps), as fellow starter Matt Milano was placed on IR last week with a pectoral injury. This was one of the first games the Bills got what they were expecting from Klein after bringing him in via free agency with a decent-sized contract. We're not sure that will continue based on some of his past dud outings, but there's a chance he's starting to fully grasp Leslie Frazier's defense, plus Klein will certainly be seeing an uptick in playing time for at least the next couple of weeks.