Klein compiled a season-high 11 tackles in Sunday's loss to Arizona while also adding a sack.
Klein has been all over the field the last two weeks, which comes as no small coincidence with fellow starter Matt Milano )pectoral) on IR. That's moved Klein from being the first starting linebacker to sit out in certain sets into pretty much an every-down player. Klein played 92 percent of defensive snaps Sunday after seeing 95 percent in Week 9. The Bills are on bye this week, but the veteran makes for a sneaky IDP play if you need someone for Week 12, as Milano is guaranteed to be out for at least more game due to IR rules.