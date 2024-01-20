The Bills elevated Klein to the active roster Saturday.

Klein played a key role in the Bills' win over the Steelers in the wild-card round after the team suffered several defensive injuries. He ended up playing 67 percent of the defensive snaps -- his first action since Week 10 against the Broncos -- while recording a game-high 11 tackles. With Matt Milano out for the season and Baylon Spector ruled out for Sunday due to a back injury and starter Terrel Bernard (ankle) listed as questionable, Klein may be asked to step up again, a task that will be a little more difficult against Patrick Mahomes instead of Mason Rudolph.