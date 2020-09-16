Klein was tied for the team lead in tackles during Sunday's win over the Jets with five stops.
Klein saw action on 62 percent of the defensive snaps, but his role increased when both of his fellow linebacker starters -- Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds -- had to leave the game for good due to injury. Both players appear to be a question mark for the Week 2 contest in Miami, meaning Klein could be in line for more action once again.
