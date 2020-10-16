Klein had just one tackle and no other stats in Tuesday's loss to the Titans.

One would think Klein would be the beneficiary of extra playing time with fellow starter Matt Milano being out, but that hasn't been the case and Klein is spending a much higher percentage of time on special teams plays than in the regular defense. That's a bit of a surprise considering Klein started off the season strong with five tackles inch of the first two games and has familiarity with Sean McDemott's defenses. Klein only played 19 defensive snaps in Tuesday's loss and just eight the week prior against the Raiders, so it looks like he can be safely avoided in deep IDP formats. Plus, there's a good chance Milano returns as early as this week against the Chiefs.