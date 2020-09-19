Klein's teammates Matt Milano (hamstring) and Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) have both been ruled out for Week 2 in Miami.

Klein is a normal starter alongside his two talented teammates, but he's the first to sit out in certain packages. That may not be the case this week, as the Bills have a whittled-down linebacker corps for the game and may be relying on Klein more than would typically be expected. Even though he'll stay on the outside, he may be the one linebacker versed enough in this defense that he could be asked to take on Edmunds' normal play-calling duties. Klein posted five tackles in Week 1, but it won't be a surprise to see him equal or exceed that total against the Dolphins.