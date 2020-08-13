While Klein is set to start at strong-side linebacker in his first season as a Bill, he may not approach the 71 percent of the defensive snaps he saw for the Saints last season, Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News reports.

The Bills play a lot more nickel defense than the Saints and frequently use defensive backs and two linebackers in a number of formations, formations that will likely see Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano stay on the field while Klein gives way to someone with a different skill set. The Bills played their base 4-3 defense on just on just 21.5 percent of the defensive snaps in 2019, and while Klein will be on the field more than that, he's also likely to see the least amount of playing time among Buffalo's three starting linebackers. For that reason, Klein is expected to see more special-teams work than his two fellow starters.