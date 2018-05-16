Bills' Aaron Green: Shifts to IR
Green (undisclosed) cleared waivers and was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per the league's official transaction log.
Green hasn't suited up for a game since making two appearances for the Rams in 2016, where he only played on special teams. The 25-year-old running back no longer takes up a spot on the 90-man roster.
