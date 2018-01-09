The Bills signed Green to a reserve/future contract Monday, The Buffalo News reports.

Green, a second-year product out of TCU, didn't log any NFL action in 2017 but finished the campaign on the Bills' practice squad. He'll now join Buffalo for offseason workouts with the hopes of sticking around in the organization through training camp, though he'll face an uphill battle to crack the 53-man roster.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories