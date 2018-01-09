Bills' Aaron Green: Signs reserve/future contract with Buffalo
The Bills signed Green to a reserve/future contract Monday, The Buffalo News reports.
Green, a second-year product out of TCU, didn't log any NFL action in 2017 but finished the campaign on the Bills' practice squad. He'll now join Buffalo for offseason workouts with the hopes of sticking around in the organization through training camp, though he'll face an uphill battle to crack the 53-man roster.
