Bills' Adolphus Washington: Leaves practice early
Washington was forced out of Monday's practice early due to back spasms, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Washington is trying to win more playing time as the main backup interior lineman behind Marcell Dareus and Kyle Williams. Jerel Worthy seems to be his main competition.
