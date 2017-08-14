Play

Washington was forced out of Monday's practice early due to back spasms, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Washington is trying to win more playing time as the main backup interior lineman behind Marcell Dareus and Kyle Williams. Jerel Worthy seems to be his main competition.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories