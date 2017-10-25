Washington did not register any defensive stats in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay during 27 defensive snaps.

The 2016 third-rounder can't get a starting role in his second season, and while he's part of the defensive line rotation the team has used effectively all season, his numbers pale in comparison to some of the other defenders. Through six games, Washington's logged just six tackles and is still looking for his first sack.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories