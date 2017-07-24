Washington pleaded not guilty Monday on a misdemeanor charge of improperly carrying a concealed firearm, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Washington was arrested July 9 for allegedly pulling out a firearm at a water park in Sharonville, Ohio. The second-year defensive tackle is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Aug. 1.

