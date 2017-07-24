Washington pleaded not guilty Monday on a misdemeanor charge of improperly carrying a concealed firearm, ESPN's Mike Rodak reports.

Washington allegedly pulled out a firearm at a water park in Sharonville, Ohio, on July 9 without first informing police officers. The second-year defensive tackle is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Aug. 1.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories