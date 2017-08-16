Play

Washington, who was forced out of Monday's practice early due to back spasms, returned to practice Tuesday on a limited basis, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Since Washington wasn't among the players coach Sean McDermott listed as out or questionable for Thursday's preseason game in Philadelphia, we imagine the second-year lineman will be suiting up.

