Bills' Adolphus Washington: Seeing more time
Washington saw a season-high 39 defensive snaps in Thursday's loss to the Jets, logging a career-high five tackles to go with one pass defensed.
The Bills traded starter Marcell Dareus before this game, while Washington saw a modest snap increase in his stead. However, the Bills use a rotating system for their two DT spots and there are other players that have proven adept this season, so it's not like Washington is going to be given full-time starter's action. Still, some were starting to write off his career following a third-round selection in 2016, so this is a step back in the right direction.
More News
-
Bills' Adolphus Washington: Not living up to draft status•
-
Bills' Adolphus Washington: Found not guilty of July allegations•
-
Bills' Adolphus Washington: Logs 26 snaps Saturday•
-
Bills' Adolphus Washington: Returns to practice•
-
Bills' Adolphus Washington: Leaves practice early•
-
Bills' Adolphus Washington: Pleads not guilty to firearm charge•
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 10.
-
Week 10 TE rankings
Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.
-
Week 10 WR rankings
Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.