Washington saw a season-high 39 defensive snaps in Thursday's loss to the Jets, logging a career-high five tackles to go with one pass defensed.

The Bills traded starter Marcell Dareus before this game, while Washington saw a modest snap increase in his stead. However, the Bills use a rotating system for their two DT spots and there are other players that have proven adept this season, so it's not like Washington is going to be given full-time starter's action. Still, some were starting to write off his career following a third-round selection in 2016, so this is a step back in the right direction.