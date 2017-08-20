Bills' Adrian McDonald: Signs with Buffalo
McDonald signed a contract with the Bills on Sunday, ESPN's Mike Rodak reports.
McDonald is the all-time leader in interceptions (17) at the University of Houston who's only spent time with the Chargers since going undrafted in 2016. He'll look to look to secure a backup role with the Bills behind starting safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.
