With Nathan Peterman starting Thursday against the Panthers, McCarron will enter the game in a reserve capacity, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Both quarterbacks have received reps with the first-team offense during the offseason program and training camp, but McCarron is yielding to Peterman in his first taste of exhibition action with the Bills. The decision could be telling for the regular season, but the pair still have plenty of time to stake a claim to the starting gig.