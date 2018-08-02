McCarron is taking first-team reps at Bills practice for the second consecutive day, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

The implication here is that this is a break from the regular routine, as McCarron and Nathan Peterman had previously been alternating days with the first-team offense, according to Mike Rodak of ESPN.com. It's a bit too early in camp to declare a clear-cut frontrunner, let alone a starter, but McCarron seems to be making the progress the Bills had hoped when they signed the former Bengal to a two-year deal this offseason.