Coach Sean McDermott said McCarron (shoulder) -- who was only able to serve as the emergency third quarterback Sunday in the team's preseason game against the Bengals -- should be ready to practice again in the next couple of days, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Josh Allen had begun to emerge as the potential Week 1 starter following McCarron's injury, but Allen struggled Sunday behind a shaky offensive line. Nathan Peterman put up another good preseason showing, but that was with mostly reserve players. While most teams should have an idea as to whom their top guy is at this stage, the Bills seemingly don't and there may just be enough time for McCarron to sneak back into the mix. The Bills could still use more intel to make their final decision, so it wouldn't be a surprise for the team to use the final preseason game as a final test for one or two of their QBs.