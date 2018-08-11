Bills' AJ McCarron: Back with first team
After playing with the second unit in Thursday's preseason opener, McCarron was back with the first unit for Friday's practice, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
The Bills continue to rotate McCarron and Nathan Peterman, both of whom played well against Carolina on Thursday. It would make sense that McCarron gets the start next week against the Browns, while the Bills continue to flip-flop the two candidates in practices. At some point one of the two will start to gain some separation, but it's close to a dead heat right now.
