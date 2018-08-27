Coach Sean McDermott said McCarron (shoulder) will practice Monday with no restrictions and is "ready to go," Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

McCarron was hurt in the team's second preseason game but the injury didn't turn out to be as bad as it looked, so he'll return to full practice after missing just a week and a half. Josh Allen didn't do anything to separate himself from the other two potential starters during Sunday's preseason loss to the Bengals, so the week ahead is crucial toward the Week 1 fates of McCarron, Allen and Nathan Peterman, who may be the surprising current leader in the race.