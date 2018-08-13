Bills' AJ McCarron: Cleared to practice
McCarron will practice Monday after suffering a minor right leg injury during Sunday's practice,Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
McCarron will reportedly have his leg taped up, but it doesn't sound like this will hinder him much in his quest to win the top job over Nathan Peterman. The two are currently in a neck-and-neck battle and have been splitting first-team reps all training camp.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Position Preview: Tight Ends
Catch up with all of our tight end position preview content in one easy place.
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Running back preview
Your Fantasy team isn't likely to do anything much unless you can land some of the right running...
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Target Njoku
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...