McCarron will practice Monday after suffering a minor right leg injury during Sunday's practice,Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

McCarron will reportedly have his leg taped up, but it doesn't sound like this will hinder him much in his quest to win the top job over Nathan Peterman. The two are currently in a neck-and-neck battle and have been splitting first-team reps all training camp.

