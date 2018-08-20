McCarron (collarbone) is expected to return to practice soon, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Initial reports that the QB would face a multi-week absence due to a fractured collarbone have been altered upon further review. Assuming McCarron is able to resume practice within a reasonable time-frame, the Bills' QB battle will once again feature three competitors. Nathan Peterman and Josh Allen, who will start Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals, are also in the mix on that front.