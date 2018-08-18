Bills' AJ McCarron: Dealing with fractured collarbone
Though the Bills initially classified the injury McCarron suffered Friday night as a right shoulder issue, both ESPN's Mike Rodak and Vic Carucci of the Buffalo New are reporting that the QB suffered a hairline fracture in his right (throwing) collarbone.
McCarron is due for additional testing on his shoulder/collarbone area, but it seems safe to assume that he's looking at a multi-week absence, which would effectively eliminate him from Week 1 starting consideration. With that in mind, it seems likely that Nathan Peterman and Josh Allen will see time with the Bills' top offense in next Sunday's preseason dress rehearsal against the Bengals. While it was previously thought that the Bills would proceed deliberately in their development of Allen, the solid play of the No. 7 overall pick in April's draft in Friday's preseason win over the Browns suggest that he does have a shot to overtake Peterman, who was a fifth-round draft pick last year.
