McCarron will start Friday night's preseason game against the Browns.

Josh Allen and Nathan Peterman figure to get some work as well, but McCarron will see snaps out of the gate Friday. He's currently in a close battle for the Bills' starting QB job with Peterman that could go either way in advance of Week 1.

