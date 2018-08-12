McCarron appeared to injured his lower right leg at Sunday's practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Following a sack in 11-on-11 drills, McCarron came off the field with a visible limp and was examined by the medical staff. He proceeded to have his lower right leg stretched by a trainer on two different occasions, per Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic Buffalo. Although McCarron did his best to power through the injury, it'll be something to watch, especially in the midst of his quarterback battle with Nathan Peterman

