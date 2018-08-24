McCarron (shoulder) will be limited at Friday's practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

McCarron was also a limited participant the past two days, including some light throwing during individual position drills Thursday. He'll likely be held out of Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals, but he still seems to have a shot at being cleared before Week 1. Of course, McCarron's bid for the starting job has already taken a big hit this preseason, with another blow potentially coming Sunday if Josh Allen takes advantage of extended work with the first-team offense. Allen and Nathan Peterman both outplayed McCarron through the first two weeks of the preseason.

