Bills' AJ McCarron: Makes way to Buffalo
The Bills and McCarron agreed to a two-year contract Wednesday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
McCarron was granted free agency this offseason after an arbitration hearing ruled in his favor Feb. 15, finally allowing him the opportunity to seek out his long-awaited starting gig. Most of the openings were filled during the legal tampering period that started Monday, but the Bills finally found the direct successor to Tyrod Taylor in the opening hours of the new league year. During his time in Cincinnati, McCarron had three dalliances as a starter in 2015, completing 65 percent (54 of 83) of his passes for 552 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.
