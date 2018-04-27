Bills' AJ McCarron: More competition
McCarron is likely to have more competition for the starting quarterback spot after the Bills traded up to select Josh Allen with the seventh overall selection in Thursday's first round.
Allen is perhaps a little less pro ready than Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen, so it's just as likely the Bills let McCarron steer the ship for a while while the big-armed Wyoming product learns the NFL game. However, Bills GM Branden Beane clearly expects Allen to be the team's long-term answer at quarterback, while McCarron never seemed to be that guy when the Bills signed him to a modest two-year, $10 million deal in the later stages of free agency. At the very least, coach Sean McDermott is a big believer in open competition and McCarron has the leg up on experience and running a pro offense. If McCarron doesn't win the starting job, it'll be a first in the modern football era -- no team has ever drafted a quarterback in the first round following a playoff appearance and started the new guy in Week 1.
More News
-
Bills' AJ McCarron: Open competition looming?•
-
Bills' AJ McCarron: Makes way to Buffalo•
-
Bengals' AJ McCarron: Wins appeal, granted free agency•
-
Bengals' AJ McCarron: Free-agent status to be determined in February•
-
Bengals' AJ McCarron: Stuck in Cincy after failed trade•
-
Bengals' AJ McCarron: Not being targeted by Denver•
-
2018 draft Fantasy takes: QBs
What's the Fantasy value of Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson?...
-
Pats replace Dion Lewis with Sony Michel
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the Patriots drafting Sony Michel at No. 31 overall in the first...
-
Falcons score with big-play Ridley
The Falcons land a weapon in Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who has the skills to make...
-
Seattle surprises with Penny pick
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Seattle making the surprise selection of running back Rashaad Penny...
-
Moore a Steve Smith Carolina clone?
The Panthers snap up Maryland receiver D.J. Moore in the first round of the NFL Draft, and...
-
Martavis as Raider? Curb enthusiasm
The Steelers trade Martavis Bryant to the Raiders for a third-round pick. Dave Richard says...