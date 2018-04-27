McCarron is likely to have more competition for the starting quarterback spot after the Bills traded up to select Josh Allen with the seventh overall selection in Thursday's first round.

Allen is perhaps a little less pro ready than Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen, so it's just as likely the Bills let McCarron steer the ship for a while while the big-armed Wyoming product learns the NFL game. However, Bills GM Branden Beane clearly expects Allen to be the team's long-term answer at quarterback, while McCarron never seemed to be that guy when the Bills signed him to a modest two-year, $10 million deal in the later stages of free agency. At the very least, coach Sean McDermott is a big believer in open competition and McCarron has the leg up on experience and running a pro offense. If McCarron doesn't win the starting job, it'll be a first in the modern football era -- no team has ever drafted a quarterback in the first round following a playoff appearance and started the new guy in Week 1.