Coach Sean McDermott stated this week that the starting QB job will be decided through competition, Dominic LoVallo of BuffaloBills.com reports. "We've got open competition at the position. We've got two good players at the position," McDermott said in referring to McCarron and last year's fifth-rounder, Nathan Peterman. "Two, good, young players and we're excited about both of them. Both have done a lot of winning, albeit at the college level. Both quarterbacks have a lot of room to grow and are very encouraged about the opportunity to compete to start for the Buffalo Bills."

McDermott is a fine young coach, but he's also grown a quick knack for saying things like everything is a competition and no one's job is safe, including his own. So while it makes for good coach-speak, we doubt the Bills went out and landed McCarron only so they could let a much younger QB that struggled last season sneak away his job in some tryout. What's more important for McCarron's status is who the Bills take in the first round this season. If they trade up for someone like Josh Rosen or Josh Allen, or let someone fall to them at the No. 12 pick and take a quarterback there, then the competition could get serious pretty quickly since enough will be invested in that choice where that guy immediately becomes a franchise type of player.