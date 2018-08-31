Bills' AJ McCarron: Overcomes hideous first half
McCarron completed 13 of 34 passes for 156 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in Thursday's preseason 28-27 win over the Bears, adding six carries for 54 yards and a touchdown while playing the entire game.
The game itself was just as odd as McCarron's stat line, featuring a late Buffalo rally to overcome a 24-point deficit in the second half. The 27-year-old quarterback threw a pick-six early in the game and had a 0.0 passer rating at one point in the third quarter, but he finished the night with four consecutive touchdown drives, including a 12-play, 84-yard march to take the lead with 13 seconds remaining. Though he appears to have moved past his shoulder injury, the extensive playing time in Thursday's game is a clear sign that McCarron is out of the mix for the Week 1 starting job. The Bills might be able to find a trade if they want to take that path, considering McCarron carries a $900,000 base salary for 2018, per Mike Rodak of ESPN.com.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these dozen players won't be on his team at...
-
10 sleepers for Draft Day
You may overlook these 10 players when they come up in your queue, but you probably shouldn't....
-
Buyer beware with these busts
We're not saying they'll be bad. But you'll be glad you passed on these 12 bust candidates...
-
Breakouts you need to draft
You can't play it safe when building your Fantasy team, or you'll end up in sixth place. If...
-
Latest auction results
With 100 fictional dollars to spend, our crew built rosters in our final auction of the summer,...
-
No. 2 WR: Smith-Schuster vs. Robinson
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of JuJu Smith-Schuster...