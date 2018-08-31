McCarron completed 13 of 34 passes for 156 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in Thursday's preseason 28-27 win over the Bears, adding six carries for 54 yards and a touchdown while playing the entire game.

The game itself was just as odd as McCarron's stat line, featuring a late Buffalo rally to overcome a 24-point deficit in the second half. The 27-year-old quarterback threw a pick-six early in the game and had a 0.0 passer rating at one point in the third quarter, but he finished the night with four consecutive touchdown drives, including a 12-play, 84-yard march to take the lead with 13 seconds remaining. Though he appears to have moved past his shoulder injury, the extensive playing time in Thursday's game is a clear sign that McCarron is out of the mix for the Week 1 starting job. The Bills might be able to find a trade if they want to take that path, considering McCarron carries a $900,000 base salary for 2018, per Mike Rodak of ESPN.com.