Bills' AJ McCarron: Practices with second-teamers
After working ahead of Nathan Peterman for practices Wednesday and Thursday, McCarron was back with the second unit again Friday, Mitchell Courtney of the Bills' official site reports. "It was part of the plan from the beginning," said coach Sean McDermott. "Because we went red zone, we wanted to make sure that Nate [Peterman] and AJ [McCarron] had time in the red zone. If we stuck with the normal rotation, Nate [Peterman] would have gone again."
McCarron remains the guy that's looked best through the early part of training camp, though the battle hasn't sorted itself out yet and could continue all the way until the third preseason game.
