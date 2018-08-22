McCarron still has some shoulder soreness, but he'll return to practice Wednesday as a limited participant, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

McCarron avoided the collarbone fracture that was initially feared, but there's no guarantee he'll be available for Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals. The Bills plan to give Josh Allen most of the first-team reps in practice leading up to the game, per WKBW's Joe Buscaglia.