McCarron is slated to undergo further tests on his right (throwing) collarbone/shoulder area, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Meanwhile, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com relays that coach Sean McDermott referred to McCarron's initial tests as "not totally conclusive." As the Bills seek a second opinion on the QB's injury, there's no concrete timetable for McCarron's return. Previous reports indicated that McCarron had suffered a hairline fracture in his collarbone, but such an outcome can't yet be confirmed. In any case, Nathan Peterman and Josh Allen profile as the team's current healthy signal-callers and unless McCarron bounces back quicker than originally expected, they'll compete for Buffalo's opening-game starting assignment.