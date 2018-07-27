Bills' AJ McCarron: Splitting starter reps
McCarron and Nathan Peterman are splitting first-team reps, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Peterman worked with the starters Thursday but gave way to McCarron on Friday. Rookie first-round pick Josh Allen has been limited to third-team work, but he still has plenty of time to make his move throughout training camp and the preseason. It should be a wide-open battle to take the reins of an undermanned Buffalo offense.
