McCarron and Nathan Peterman are splitting first-team reps, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Peterman worked with the starters Thursday but gave way to McCarron on Friday. Rookie first-round pick Josh Allen has been limited to third-team work, but he still has plenty of time to make his move throughout training camp and the preseason. It should be a wide-open battle to take the reins of an undermanned Buffalo offense.

More News
Our Latest Stories