McCarron will not be part of the Bills' roster cuts Saturday, John Wawrow of the Associated Press reports.

We'll never know if McCarron saved his job with a fantastic comeback to rescue what began as a horrible start Thursday against the Bears. The bigger news to come out of Buffalo will be what the 1-2-3 pecking order is between McCarron, Nathan Peterman and franchise QB Josh Allen, an order that has seemingly flipped around all summer. The team has only a few more days, if that, to publicly settle the issue.