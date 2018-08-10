McCarron completed seven of 10 passes for 116 yards in Thursday's preseason opener against the Panthers. He did not throw a touchdown or an interception.

Nathan Peterman started the game and worked with the first team, and even though McCarron posted a strong 108.8 rating, Peterman outplayed him by a tad in only throwing one bad pass while going 9-for-10 with a touchdown. The battle wasn't won or lost on this night, however, and we'd expect the two to continue flip-flopping with the first and second team until one starts to clearly separate himself from the other.