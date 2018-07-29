McCaron saw exclusive work with the first team during Sunday's training camp practice and looked good doing so, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Nathan Peterman will continue to get work with the first unit as well, but Peterman -- who looked fantastic in minicamps -- hasn't looked nearly as good early on in training camp. First-rounder Josh Allen will get some first-team looks as well, but for now McCarron remains a mild favorite over the other two guys to be the Week 1 starter.