McCarron suffered a hairline fracture of his collarbone during the first quarter of Friday's preseason tilt against the Browns, Vic Carucci of BNblitz.com reports.

McCarron, who was unable to return Friday after suffering what was originally expected to be a right shoulder injury, is dealing with a collarbone issue that could result in a multiple-week absence if it proves to be serious. If McCarron is forced to the sideline for an extended period of time, Nathan Peterman would have a clearer path to winning the starting QB battle with first-round pick Josh Allen also factoring into the mix.